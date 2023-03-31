Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Vogue PH’s beauty issue cover girl, Apo Whang-Od: A national treasure

Renowned Kalinga tattoo artist Apo Whang-Od is featured on the cover of Vogue Philippines’ Beauty Issue for April. At 106 years old, she continues to captivate the world with her artistry and wisdom.

Apo Whang-Od is widely known as the last mambabatok of her generation, a title that carries immense significance in the Philippines.

Through her intricate designs, she has imprinted the symbols of the Kalinga tribe on the skin of thousands of people who have traveled to Buscalan to seek her services.

Beyond her status as a tattoo artist, Apo Whang-Od is a living embodiment of Filipino culture and tradition. She uses a simple mixture of charcoal and water for ink and taps it into the skin through the thorny end of a local citrus calamansi or pomelo tree.

Her designs are inspired by nature and basic geometric figures, reflecting the deep connection of the Kalinga people to the environment.

Apo Whang-Od’s contributions to Filipino culture have been recognized by various institutions.

In 2017, she was nominated for the National Living Treasures Award, an honor given to Filipinos who have exceptional skills and knowledge in traditional arts and crafts. The following year, she was conferred with the Dangal ng Haraya Award by the National Commission for Culture and the Arts.

As Apo Whang-Od graces the pages of Vogue Philippines, she reminds us of the importance of preserving our cultural heritage and celebrating the beauty of diversity. She is more than just a cover girl – she is a national treasure.

