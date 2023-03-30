UAE residents can expect a 4-day weekend for Eid Al Fitr 2023

Eid al Fitr 2023 is expected to be commemorated with a four-day weekend in the United Arab Emirates.

The religious holiday marks the start of the Islamic month Shawwal and the first day after the month-long fasting and prayer during Ramadan.

This year, Ramadan has been confirmed to begin on Thursday, March 23.

With this, Eid al Fitr is anticipated to fall on Friday, April 21, after the end of the annual fast.

UAE residents can look forward to a four-day weekend, which would run on April 20, 21, 22 and 23.

Confirmed dates for Eid al Fitr will only be announced in Dubai based on relevant moon sightings.

Meanwhile, after Eid al Fitr comes Arafat Day, the second day of the week-long Hajj pilgrimage, which is set to take place on June 27.