Inter-Agency Task Force to be formed as PH gears up for FIBA World Cup

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved Administrative Order No. 5, s. 2023, aimed at forming an Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) that would oversee the country’s co-hosting of the FIBA World Cup this year.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has welcomed the measure and thanked the President for his support.

In a statement, PSC chairperson Dickie Bachmann said, “I humbly express my gratitude to President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and our leaders in the Senate and Congress for their support in ensuring that the Philippines delivers the best World Cup hosting in history.”

Bachmann will be the chair of the task force under the order signed by Marcos.

Moreover, the departments of foreign affairs, health, interior and local government, public works and highways, tourism, and transportation, the bureaus of customs and immigration, the Philippine National Police, and the Metro Manila Development Authority have been placed into the IATF as well.

Bachmann noted that the PSC would continue to commit to the successful hosting of the FIBA World Cup which will be held from August 25 to September 10.