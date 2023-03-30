Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Inter-Agency Task Force to be formed as PH gears up for FIBA World Cup

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos4 hours ago

Courtesy of: FIBA Basketball World Cup

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has approved Administrative Order No. 5, s. 2023, aimed at forming an Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) that would oversee the country’s co-hosting of the FIBA World Cup this year.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has welcomed the measure and thanked the President for his support.

In a statement, PSC chairperson Dickie Bachmann said, “I humbly express my gratitude to President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. and our leaders in the Senate and Congress for their support in ensuring that the Philippines delivers the best World Cup hosting in history.”

Bachmann will be the chair of the task force under the order signed by Marcos.

Moreover, the departments of foreign affairs, health, interior and local government, public works and highways, tourism, and transportation, the bureaus of customs and immigration, the Philippine National Police, and the Metro Manila Development Authority have been placed into the IATF as well.

Bachmann noted that the PSC would continue to commit to the successful hosting of the FIBA World Cup which will be held from August 25 to September 10.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

