Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gold prices drop as global banking crisis concerns ease

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

Gold prices fell on Wednesday due to decreasing concerns over a potential fallout from the global banking crisis.

As a result, demand for safer assets, such as gold, decreased, and investors became more interested in riskier assets.

At the opening of the market in the UAE, 24K gold was trading at Dh238.0 per gram on Wednesday. Meanwhile, 22K, 21K, and 18K opened at Dh220.5, Dh213.25, and Dh182.75 per gram, respectively.

Spot gold was trading 0.33% lower at $1,965.42 per ounce as of 9:40 am UAE time.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

JAC 36 002

Al Habtoor Motors launches a new flagship JAC showroom in Deira, Dubai

23 mins ago
TFT NEWS jisoo flower

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stuns in floral fashion in teaser for debut solo track “Flowers”

1 hour ago
TFT NEWS bong revilla chicharon

Bong Revilla undergoes surgery over ‘chicharon bulaklak’

2 hours ago
TFT NEWS heart e plus echo

Heart Evangelista reunites with Jericho Rosales, other celebrity friends 

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button