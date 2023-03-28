GlobalLatest NewsNewsTFT News

Starbucks CEO to work as barista once a month to revamp company

Starbucks' new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, photo courtesy of: Associated Press

Starbucks’ new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan, has unveiled his plans for the coffee chain in a letter to employees.

Among the changes he will implement is the practice of working as a barista once a month.

Narasimhan officially took the reins from Howard Schultz on Monday, two weeks earlier than scheduled. He has been with the company since October, where he served as interim CEO and even earned a barista certification.

In his letter, Narasimhan praised the “very special culture at Starbucks” and outlined his plans to continue the company’s reinvention plan.

This includes updating training, improving equipment, and raising wages to modernize the brand.

Despite the positive changes, Starbucks is currently experiencing a tense period as it tries to fend off unionization efforts.

Nearly 300 stores have already voted to unionize and Narasimhan will be put to the test as he leads the company through this challenging time.

