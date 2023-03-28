Just Padel announced the JP Oen– UAE’s biggest Padel Tennis Tournament

Just Padel, the UAE’s largest padel tennis operator, has officially announced dates for the second edition of the JP Open. Set to be one of the biggest open padel tournaments in the UAE, the event has a prize money of AED 100k up for grabs with registrations now open at https://justpadel.ae/jp-open.

Following the success of 2022’s edition, the three-week tournament will take place from 28 March through 14 April 2023 at Just Padel’s largest facility at Mina Rashid, Dubai. Teams can enter various categories for the JP Open, with the top teams from each group qualifying for knockout rounds. Featuring categories for those new to padel, to those with intermediate experience, plus a ladies only option, the JP Open is expected to attract more than 250 teams to Mina Rashid throughout the duration of the tournament.

“Just Padel is thrilled to host the much-anticipated JP Open in Dubai later this month,” said Rashad Alhashimi, Founder & Executive Chairman, Just Padel. “We are committed to bringing a best-in-class experience to all players, fans and partners that will take part in the second edition of the event. Padel, the fastest-growing sport in the world, has exploded in popularity over the past few years and this event is a fantastic opportunity to bring the best padel players from across the region to Dubai.”

The JP Open will take place across 16 courts at Just Padel’s Mina Rashid facility, catering to over 250 teams. Just Padel will transform Mina Rashid into a riveting and experiential venue, lending to the ultimate padel tournament experience.

The tournament is open to all and not only appeals to professional and amateur players, but also corporate organisations and community groups looking to try something new. Just Padel is currently offering a 15 per cent group booking discount for teams of 10 or more, registering before 25 March.

Don’t miss out on your chance to register for the JP Open. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit https://justpadel.ae/jp-open.