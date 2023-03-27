Latest NewsNews

Pinoys in Israel warned not to go to crowded areas until April 30 

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

The Philippine Embassy in Israel has issued an advice to Filipinos to avoid going to crowded and sensitive areas until April 30 due to possible security concerns. 

The Embassy warned Filipinos from visiting the following areas: 

  • West Bank
  • Jerusalem
    • Temple Mount
    • Damascus Gate
    • Herod’s Gate
    • Al Wad Road
    • Musrara Road
    • areas around East Jerusalem
  • areas near the border of Gaza and Lebanon

Philippine officials also told Filipinos in Israel to be vigilant and observe their surroundings over potential threats. 

“Mag-ingat sa pagsakay sa mga pampublikong sasakyan (Be careful when using public transportation),” the Embassy said in its advisory. 

The Embassy also urged Filipinos not to approach Israeli Security Forces deployed in sensitive areas. 

The following are the emergency numbers for Filipinos should there be any security concerns: 

  • Magen David Adom – 101
  • Police – 100
  • Home Front Command – 104
  • Israel Electric Corporation – 103
  • Municipality Call Center – 106/107/108
  • Philippine Embassy emergency hotline: +972-54-466-1188

“Mahalaga sa Embahada ang inyong kaligtasan at kapakanan. Mag-ingat po tayong lahat,” it added.

