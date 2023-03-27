Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Bring your umbrellas: Rainfall and dust, expected in various parts of UAE today

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is experiencing unstable weather conditions with the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issuing a yellow alert for convective clouds, which bring a chance of rainfall, along with blowing dust and sand.

The NCM has warned residents to brace for dusty and cloudy weather as the country experiences convective clouds that could bring rainfall. The alert was issued for the entire UAE, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the weather department urging people to be cautious and follow the advice of the authorities.

According to the NCM, temperatures are set to reach a high of 32°C in Dubai and 31°C in Abu Dhabi. The emirates will see lows of 20°C and 17°C respectively. Light to moderate winds are also expected to cause blowing dust and sand.

An orange dust alert was issued as of 9:45 AM, indicating that hazardous weather events are expected. The residents are advised to comply with advice issued by the authorities.

The Municipality of Al Dhafra Region has urged residents to be cautious while walking on roads as some areas have been affected by active winds that cause dust and dirt. Residents are encouraged to contact the hotline 993 or via WhatsApp 026788888 in case of sand gathering, falling trees, or any emergency.

The sea is expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea. The NCM has called on residents to stay updated on the weather conditions and to take necessary precautions, including avoiding outdoor activities during times of poor weather conditions.

