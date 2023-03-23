Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RAK Ruler pardons 338 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Staff Report5 hours ago

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

According to Emirates News Agency WAM, H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, has ordered the release of 338 prisoners, on the occasion of the Holy Month of Ramadan. He has also pledged to settle their financial liabilities on the advent of Ramadan.

Pardoning the prisoners comes as part of Shaikh Saud’s willingness to give the discharged inmates a chance for a fresh start and bring about security to their families.

On this occasion, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, gave his directives to proceed with the necessary legal procedures to implement Sheikh Saud’s decision.

The Attorney-General of Ras Al Khaimah, Hasan Saeed Mehaimed, said that Sheikh Saud’s noble gesture reflects his keenness to give the inmates the freedom to re-establish themselves into the society and bring joy to their families and loved ones in this holy month.

