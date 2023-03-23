Avida Land Tops Off Last Tower in Cebu

Last March 20, Avida Land, the mid-income residential brand of Ayala Land, achieved another milestone with the topping off of Avida Towers Riala – Tower 5.

Leading the ceremony was Ms. Raquel Cruz – President of Avida Land Corp., Mr. Marvin Moyon – Project and Strategic Management Group Head, Ms. Trina Borgonia – Sales and Marketing Strategy Group Head, and Ms. Sarah Urriquia – Sales Operations Head. They were joined by Avida Technical Services Group Head and the Construction Management Director of Makati Development Corp., Mr. Mike Milaor together with Mr. Exequiel Ike Q. Mabini – General Manager of MDC Cebu Operations Center.

Live a Life without Compromise

Avida Towers Riala sets a new living standard fulfilling every Cebuano’s aspiration to live a life without compromise through its sensible amenities that go beyond the basics while providing residents with an opportunity to enjoy a laid-back environment.

Beyond fulfilling Cebuanos’ need for a home in the city, Avida Towers Riala positions itself strategically at the heart of the thriving Cebu I.T. Park where residents can be closer to life’s essentials and investment opportunities

Avida Towers Riala is Avida’s second project in Cebu, which was launched in 2012. The unit turnover in Tower 4 started last December 2022, which is 3 months earlier than planned. This year, Avida achieved another milestone with the topping-off of Tower 5 being ahead of construction schedule by a few months.

In addition, this project boasts having an expansive amenity area with studio, 1-bedroom, and 2-bedroom unit offerings ranging from 22.62 sqm to 56.82 sqm.

Live an inspired lifestyle in the expansive amenity area of Avida Towers Riala

Its last tower with 31 residential floors is set to be completed in 2025. Complementing the inspired lifestyle in Avida Towers Riala is its 1-hectare lifestyle amenity area that has upper and lower deck levels replete with green spaces where residents can commune with nature and rejuvenate their spirits, with open spaces where like-minded individuals can converge and spend on what matters most, with fitness and sports areas where health enthusiasts and adrenaline junkies can be on the move towards a healthful lifestyle, and with swimming areas where one can take a plunge and enjoy leisure under the sun. Indeed, Avida residents will get to enjoy the outdoors within the comforts of their community.

Cebu is an Ideal Investment Location

Being a growth corridor in the Visayas region, Cebu hosts nine (9) economic zones that are replete with business and investment opportunities, and its stronger economy is fueled by continuous infrastructure developments and BPO expansion. Beyond being a center for trade and commerce, Cebu has always been a gateway for tourism, and the city has been recognized by UNESCO as a “Creative City” making it more attractive to local and foreign visitors.

Avida Towers Riala – Dining and Living Room of 1-Bedroom Model Unit

Indeed, Cebu has a lot to offer, and Avida has seen the growing demand to create a value-for-money investment that can generate passive income for discerning investors or a quality space for home seekers to live a perfect blend of urban and rural lifestyle with access to modern living conveniences through Avida Towers Riala. This project is standing on a sustainable estate development – Cebu I.T. Park with lifestyle essentials and destinations within reach all while offering a balanced life amidst the comings and goings in a city.

Avida Land Corp. is a residential brand of Ayala Land, the Philippines’ leading developer of sustainable estates, offering a diverse mix of properties such as residential, retail, office, hotels, and leisure developments, that support local economic growth and nation-building.

