PH dips further in world ranking of happiest countries

The Philippines’ ranking in the World Happiness Report continues to slip down further from 60th to 76th place in an annual survey that measures the happiness of people of the world.

The World Happiness Report 2023, the country was 76th among 137 countries, with a score of 5.523 – a decline from its 5.904 score in the previous year.

The report based its rankings from life evaluations from 2020 to 2022 indicating that the survey was drawn from the years that the world was facing the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some 1,000 respondents per country were asked to evaluate their lives in the recent months.

Finland claimed the crown as the world’s happiest country with 7.804 points. This is the sixth time that the country was hailed as the happiest country in the world.

Denmark, Iceland, Israel, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Switzerland, Luxembourg and New Zealand also made up the top list of happiest countries.

Afghanistan meanwhile is the least happiest country followed by Lebanon.

“Only at the extremes do country rankings for live evaluations differ significantly from all others–Finland at the top and Afghanistan and Lebanon at the bottom,” the report read.

“This year’s Happiness Report also shows that despite several overlapping crises, most populations around the world continue to be remarkably resilient, with global life satisfaction averages in the COVID-19 years 2020 to 2022 just as high as those in the pre-pandemic years,” the report added.