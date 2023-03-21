Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub begins 2nd phase of Dubai Helipark

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) has marked the beginning of construction of the Dubai Helipark’s second phase, its Helicopter Centre.

In cooperation with Air Chateau International, the ground-breaking ceremony was participated by Tahnoon Saif, CEO of MBRAH; Dr Samir Mohammed, Chairman and Founder of Air Chateau International; Shilton Tony Irudayaraj, Co-Founder and CEO of Air Chateau; and other senior executives.

Spanning over 42,800 square metres, Dubai Helipark is adjacent to the private jets terminal. The new phase will include a landside helicopter hangar, which will be commercially owned and operated, featuring an extension of the current apron to accommodate 12 helicopter parkings and world-class helicopter services.

Currently, the helicopter centre is the largest of its kind, accommodating eight helicopters to facilitate transport between business centres and tourist destinations across the UAE.

In addition to offering the best amenities, it will create a VIP lounge to meet, greet, and brief potential high net worth individuals arriving at the VIP Terminal. It will also provide services and a showroom for the latest helicopters presented by world-leading manufacturers.