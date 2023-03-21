Here’s How You Can Effortlessly Connect Your HUAWEI WATCH Buds to Android and iOS Phones

The HUAWEI WATCH Buds is an innovative take on smartwatches. By integrating a pair of great-sounding earbuds in its body, it has managed to provide something unique and convenient. If you want a smartwatch and earbuds in a single stylish package, the HUAWEI WATCH Buds is your best bet. What’s more, it’s a full-fledged smartwatch with all the health and fitness features you’d want. When working out, you have the smartwatch for fitness tracking and the earbuds inside for listening to your workout mix. Need to answer a call? Just pop out the earbuds and slip them into your ears. No other gadget can beat this level of handiness, and that’s what makes the HUAWEI WATCH Buds so special.

Thanks to the excellent compatibility that Huawei wearables offer, you too can enjoy the 2-in-1 convenience of the HUAWEI WATCH Buds, even if you are an Android smartphone or iPhone user. That said, the pairing process is a bit different for Android and iOS devices. Keep reading to find out how you can pair your HUAWEI WATCH Buds with your phone in a few simple steps.

Downloading the HUAWEI Health App on Android devices

First things first – let’s get the HUAWEI Health App on your device. If you’re using an Android phone, head over to the Huawei AppGallery website. You can either download the HUAWEI Health App directly from the browser or by installing AppGallery on your phone. Your phone might give you a warning that it is harmful to download the file, but there is nothing to worry about as you are downloading it from the official AppGallery website.

If you download the HUAWEI Health app from the browser, you can click on the downloaded apk file to install. You will have to allow apps from unknown sources to install the app on the phone. If you choose to install AppGallery, search for the “HUAWEI Health” app on AppGallery and install it on your device. And you’re good to go!

Downloading the HUAWEI Health App on iPhones

For iOS devices, getting the HUAWEI Health App is as simple as downloading it from the App Store. Search “Huawei Health” and install it. Done!

Now let’s do the pairing

Before pairing your HUAWEI WATCH Buds with your phone, ensure that the Bluetooth and Location services are enabled on your device. To enable these services, navigate to the Settings app and look for the Bluetooth and Location options. Turn them both on.

We’re almost there! Now fire up the HUAWEI Health App on your device, and log in or sign up for a Huawei ID if you haven’t already. Once logged in, tap on the “Devices” tab at the bottom of the screen. Then, click on the icon in the top-right corner to add a new device. This will give you two options: “Scan” and “Add”. Now, you have three ways to proceed.

The easiest and the one that we recommend is to scan the QR code on the watch screen using the “scan” option in the app. To get the code, all you have to do is to fire up the watch and select your preferred language. Scan the QR code that pops up on the watch screen, accept the pairing request and bam – you’re connected! If you instead choose the “Add” option, the phone will automatically start scanning for nearby Huawei wearables. Once the HUAWEI WATCH Buds appear on the screen, you can just tap on it to start pairing.

Yet another option is to do the pairing manually by going to the “Add” button when the phone starts scanning for nearby devices. Then select “Smartwatches” from the list of device types, and choose HUAWEI WATCH Buds. After that, follow the on-screen instructions to get started with the pairing process. When a pairing request appears on your smartwatch screen, accept it, and you’re all set!

Now that you’ve paired your smartwatch, you can sync your data, like steps, heart rate, sleep patterns, and more with the HUAWEI Health App. Plus, you can tweak your watch settings, like watch faces and notifications, from the app.

Using this super simple guide, you can unlock the power of seamless connectivity between your HUAWEI WATCH Buds and smartphone. So, go ahead, rock that stylish HUAWEI WATCH Buds and embrace the joy of a truly connected lifestyle. Happy pairing!