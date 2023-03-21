Hatta Ramadan Championship to commence on March 24

The Hatta Ramadan Championship is set to kick off on March 24 up until April 14 to be attended by both athletes and fans.

With support from the Dubai Sports Council, the Championship is organized by the Team Games Co. and held annually during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The event will take place at the Al Dhahra School for Basic and Secondary Education in Hatta and will be comprised of three sports competitions: futsal, volleyball and running.

The volleyball and futsal competitions will start on the second day of Ramadan. The futsal competition will be participated by 16 teams, while the volleyball competition will be contested by 8 teams.

Meanwhile, the running competition is scheduled on the ninth day of Ramadan, and the participants will be classified into four groups: the 6 km men and women categories and the 2 km boys and girls categories.

Various events will also happen on the side such as sports activities and entertaining competitions for families and children, daily withdrawals, walkathon for elderly locals, and an exhibition for the sale of families’ products.