WATCH: Sheikh Mohammed launches One Billion Meals Endowment campaign

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has launched the “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign.

As a yearly Ramadan tradition, the drive will establish a food endowment fund as a means to achieve sustainable food aid.

“828 million people suffer from hunger around the world, this means one in 10 people. As humans and as Muslims, it is our duty to be there for those in need, especially during the month of Ramadan. Even a small but sustainable contribution makes a bigger difference than a one-time large contribution,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

His Highness bared that the campaign is a message from the UAE and its people to humanity all over the world to take a lead in eradicating hunger and alleviating suffering.

In line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals for 2030, the food endowment fund is eyed to support victims of conflicts, natural disasters and crises, and to further enhance the country’s contribution to international efforts aimed at addressing hunger.

It is open for institutions, companies, businessmen and individuals to contribute to sustainable humanitarian work, through endowment funds that support community and social development projects.

Moreover, it highlights the significance of effective partnerships and their role in creating sustainable solutions to fight hunger.

The drive is an expansion of the UAE’s previous Ramadan campaigns.

