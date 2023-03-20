Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH opens 1st online presidential library in honor of FVR legacy

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

Courtesy of: The FVR Legacy

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has launched the country’s first online Presidential Library in honor of the legacy of former president Fidel V. Ramos.

Coinciding with the 95th birthday of Ramos, the 12th president of the country, the launching was held on March 18 at the NMP building in Manila.

The FVR Presidential Library showcases the life and leadership of Ramos as a soldier and statesman. The contents are intended to support the work of students and scholars, inspire generations of Filipinos around the world and contribute to the living chronicles of the international community.

The conversion into digital format was done in three phases and the vast collection of books and memorials were catalogued and segregated for donation to select public schools, foundations, and project partners.

The FVR Online Presidential Library can be accessed at https://www.fvrlegacy.org while the FVR Legacy channel on YouTube presents the FVR Oral History interviews, including presidential speeches.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration

Yearbook, grad photo not required for international travel, BI says

9 hours ago
tulfo

Raffy Tulfo senses turf war in human trafficking incident at NAIA

10 hours ago
airport immigration 1

PH Immigration intensifies efforts vs illegal aliens hiding in provinces

10 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 20T132125.053

UAE announces cannon firing locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi for Ramadan 2023

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button