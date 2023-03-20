PH opens 1st online presidential library in honor of FVR legacy

The National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) has launched the country’s first online Presidential Library in honor of the legacy of former president Fidel V. Ramos.

Coinciding with the 95th birthday of Ramos, the 12th president of the country, the launching was held on March 18 at the NMP building in Manila.

The FVR Presidential Library showcases the life and leadership of Ramos as a soldier and statesman. The contents are intended to support the work of students and scholars, inspire generations of Filipinos around the world and contribute to the living chronicles of the international community.

The conversion into digital format was done in three phases and the vast collection of books and memorials were catalogued and segregated for donation to select public schools, foundations, and project partners.

The FVR Online Presidential Library can be accessed at https://www.fvrlegacy.org while the FVR Legacy channel on YouTube presents the FVR Oral History interviews, including presidential speeches.