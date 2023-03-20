PH Immigration intensifies efforts vs illegal aliens hiding in provinces

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will expand its regional intelligence officers as it relaunched its helpline to mark more foreign nationals who are undocumented or overstaying in the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, BI said it is looking to investigate far flung areas of the Philippines after reports that some illegal aliens are hiding there. Reports from unnamed individuals are now accepted by the hotline.

According to BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., the department recently arrested illegal aliens in La Union and Laguna.

In La Union, officials arrested a 34-year-old Indian national for overstaying in the country for over four years. On the same day, five Chinese nationals in a warehouse in Laguna were arrested for being undocumented, overstaying, and working without proper visas.

The BI’s helpline may be accessed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph .