Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH Immigration intensifies efforts vs illegal aliens hiding in provinces

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago

File Photo

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will expand its regional intelligence officers as it relaunched its helpline to mark more foreign nationals who are undocumented or overstaying in the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, BI said it is looking to investigate far flung areas of the Philippines after reports that some illegal aliens are hiding there. Reports from unnamed individuals are now accepted by the hotline.

According to BI Intelligence Division Chief Fortunato Manahan Jr., the department recently arrested illegal aliens in La Union and Laguna.

In La Union, officials arrested a 34-year-old Indian national for overstaying in the country for over four years. On the same day, five Chinese nationals in a warehouse in Laguna were arrested for being undocumented, overstaying, and working without proper visas.

The BI’s helpline may be accessed via Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/immigration.helpline.ph .

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos10 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Bureau of Immigration

Yearbook, grad photo not required for international travel, BI says

9 hours ago
tulfo

Raffy Tulfo senses turf war in human trafficking incident at NAIA

9 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 20T132125.053

UAE announces cannon firing locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi for Ramadan 2023

10 hours ago
mgph

Miss Grand Philippines officially opens applications for aspirants

10 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button