Marcos to request Interpol ‘Blue Notice’ vs Degamo slay suspects

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will ask the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a Blue Notice against the suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo.

In a media briefing, Justice spokesperson Mico Clavano said the notice will allow the government to monitor the movements of the respondents.

According to the Interpol website, the blue notice allows police in member countries “to collect additional information about a person’s identity, location or activities in relation to a criminal investigation.”

Clavano noted that the department is set to release an international lookout bulletin next week on Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves, who “is one of those that we are suspecting to be the mastermind behind the Degamo slay.”

Reports said Teves, whose travel authority expired on March 9, has yet to return to the Philippines.

Moreover, Clavano bared that cases have been filed against the four gunmen that were arrested near the scene of the crime, while the government is investigating 10 more individuals.

However, he noted that “everyone has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.”