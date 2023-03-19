BSP sees rise in foreign investment inflows

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) bared that more foreign direct investments (FDI) and potential funds are seen to enter the Philippines in the next two years as a result of structural reforms initiated by the government.

In a report from The Philippine Star, Dennis Lapid, officer-in-charge of the BSP’s Monetary Policy Sub-Sector, said FDI net inflows are expected to rise up to $11 billion this year from $12 billion next year.

Lapid noted that foreign portfolio investments or hot money is likewise seen to post a higher net inflow of $2.5 billion this year and $3.5 billion in 2024 after reverting to a net inflow of $1 billion last year from a net outflow of $2.4 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund projects the global trade growth easing to 2.4 percent this year and 3.4 percent next year.