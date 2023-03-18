Overcoming Challenges in Project Management

Everyone who focuses on complex projects knows that challenges change from one project to the next. Beyond that, it’s pretty much all about what’s going on in a project. In fact, the challenges arise even before a project starts.

During the first ever The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East held today, Emelyn Martinez, Managing Director of Qualis, Leonester Diestro, Asset Lead, Retail Delivery Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, and Maynard Theodor Saga, Project Manager of Traxon Technologies shared key takeaways on how to overcome challenges and address project management issues through enhanced monitoring and measurement.

According to Martinez, excellent communication skills is very important.

“Let’s communicate,” she said.

Meanwhile, Saga noted that to make a client happy, it’s collaboration.