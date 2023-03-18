Industry 4.0 and AI for Engineers and Architects

The future in architecture, engineering and construction is digital and smart. Artificial intelligence (AI) has disrupted many industries, but architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) lag in comparison to other sectors of the economy. New advances in technology and new applications of AI clearly show that disruptions are finally knocking on the door of the AEC industries.

During the first ever The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East held today, Dr. Rajkumar Muthusamy, Senior Robotics Scientist of Dubai Future Foundation, Woderick Peraja, AE Senior Architect of Obermeyer Middle East, and James Roy Jimenez, Senior Architect & BIM Manager of Zublin Construction highlighted how AEC industries can prepare for the next changes and, most importantly, capitalize on the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead.

According to Jimenez, it is an exciting technology as they “integrate AI to build in our industry, it is something to look forward to.”

He added that by virtually constructing the buildings before constructing on site, it saves time and cost.

Meanwhile, Peraja said “we need to check what are the technologies we need to adapt.”