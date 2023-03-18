Latest NewsNewsTFT News

GCC Giga Projects: Promising Outlook for The Architecture, Engineering and Construction Sectors

Tricia Gajitos

The architecture, engineering, and construction industry in GCC is poised for a sustained period of growth, providing new and long-term opportunities for domestic and foreign contractors, consultants and suppliers.

The region is expected to plough ahead with growth plans that will support robust infrastructures. In fact, numerous mega contracts are yet to be awarded, across a wide range of sectors including energy, power, water and transport infrastructure, commercial and residential real estate, and industrial developments.

During the first ever The Filipino Times Watchlist: Top Engineers and Architects Summit & Awards in the Middle East held today, Dr. Mary Jane Alvero Al Mahdi, Chief Executive Officer of Prime Group and Orandantes Delizo, Project Manager of Tebodin Middle East, discussed the region’s pipeline of giga-projects and how Filipino engineers and architects are expected to benefit from these opportunities.

According to Alvero, the metro for example is being run without a driver. AI will play a big role in making projects simple.

“This is the pathway that we have to go through to entrepreneurship,” said Alvero.

She added that learning should not stop and people should be equipped with the updated technology, information and challenges.

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

