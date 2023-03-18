Dubai Police warns vs begging after man arrested with 300,000 dirhams in artificial limbs

The Dubai Police is set to launch its annual anti-begging campaign before Ramadan after they caught a man hiding more than AED300,000 in his artificial limbs.

According to Brig. Saeed Al Ayali, deputy director of administration and control at Dubai Police’s General Department of Criminal Investigation, “about 90 percent of the beggars caught had come to the country on visit visas just before Ramadan to take advantage of people’s sense of giving during the holy month.”

Police bared that 1,700 beggars have been arrested in the past three years.

In a press conference, forces reminded the public to be cautious and not to give money to beggars.

Moreover, Dubai Police urged everyone to report beggars on the streets and those asking for money online by calling 901, or through the Police Eye smart service, or via the E-crime platform.