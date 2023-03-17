Teves lawyer says lawmaker has no direct link yet to Degamo murder

The lawyer of Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo Teves said that there is no direct evidence linking him to the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Hearsay po ito. Wala pong nagsasabing nakausap nila si Congressman Teves at ito po ay nag-utos na ipapatay si Governor Degamo,” Atty. Ferdinand Topacio said in an interview on GMA News.

Topacio said that Teves has been out of the country for an extended leave from the House of Representatives.

“Wala naman pong direct evidence. Ito pong sinasabi nilang nagtuturo kay Congressman Teves, ang sabi niya, ayon sa kanyang ambush interview, may kausap daw siyang isang Marvin. At sabi raw nitong Marvin na diumano’y middleman doon sa mga guns for fire ay ang nagpautos nito ay isang Congressman Teves,” he added.

Joric Labrador, one of the suspects arrested following the slay of Degamo said that the middleman told them that an order from Cong. Teves to kill Degamo.

Topacio however said that it is unlikely that Teves knew the alleged middleman identified as ‘Marvin’.

Topacio also asked the authorities to also look into other angles in the killing of Degamo and asked them not to focus on one person.

“Marami pong anggulo ang isang istorya, hindi lamang po isa, kaya huwag po tayong ma-fixate sa isang tao lamang and let us follow all leads,” he said.

Topacio however refused to disclose the location of his client.

“Isa po ‘yan sa mga pinag-usapan namin ni Speaker Romualdez noong makalawa noong kami ay mag-usap. Alam naman po nila kung nasaan,” Topacio said.

“Pero ang gentleman’s agreement namin ni Speaker Romualdez ay lahat po ng bagay na napag-usapan namin tungkol kay Congressman Teves ay confidential po,” he added.