Apparel Group cements its position as a global retail leader as the Platinum Sponsor at The Retail Summit 2023

Apparel Group, the leading fashion and lifestyle retail conglomerate, took center stage as the Platinum Sponsor at The Retail Summit 2023 held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. The coveted annual summit is renowned for bringing together global retail giants to discuss the trends and future of the retail industry, and this year’s edition was no exception. Over the course of two days, the summit hosted the retail industry’s shapers and held panel discussions with C-level executives and speakers from across the world.

The highly-anticipated summit was hosted at the iconic, Atlantis, The Palm, on the 14th and 15th of March. The event brought together local and global renowned retailers, who delved into a two-day extensive agenda discussing the drivers of the future of retail. The third edition of the event witnessed these retail trailblazers on stage sharing their pioneering stories, paired with insight and innovative concepts through panel discussions dedicated to creating engaging and high-level learning experiences. The event also included an invite-only dinner preceding the main event, honoring the creativity, vision and leadership of Tommy Hilfiger. The dinner brought together the industry’s most influential and transformative leaders.

Notable speakers at the event included Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group, among distinguished panelists alongside fashion icon Tommy Hilfiger. The panel, titled “The Attention Economy: Capturing the Imagination of Today’s Consumer,” explored key strategies and insights for engaging modern customers.

Other distinguished retail visionaries who spoke at the event featured Michael Ward, CEO of Harrods, Kristina Blahnik, CEO of Manolo Blahnik, Jo Malone, Founder of Jo Loves, Tom Athron, CEO of Fortnum & Mason, and Seth Ellison, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Levi Strauss & Co. The discussions further emphasized the importance of adapting to the ever-changing retail landscape.

Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said, “As a company that continually strives to set the pace and direction for the retail industry, Apparel Group is proud to be the Platinum Sponsor at The Retail Summit 2023. Our sponsorship of this event aligns with our corporate strategy to stay ahead of the curve, and collaborate with like-minded visionaries. We are thrilled to have this opportunity to engage with top-level executives and share our innovative and sustainable practices. Our commitment to pushing boundaries and driving growth remains unwavering, and we look forward to shaping the future of retail with our fellow industry leaders.”