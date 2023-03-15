DOH records 122 people to get sick due to Oriental Mindoro oil spill 

The Department of Health has announced that at least 122 people became sick following the oil spill from the MT Princess Empress which sank two weeks ago in Oriental Mindoro.

“Dati po nakapag-report tayo na ang initial natin is 79, ngayon po 122 na ang naitala o naireport na mga kaso which are from communities or individuals that have been affected either through skin transmission o yung pagpasok o inhalation o di kaya kanilang symptoms sa mga tiyan,” DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

The DOH said that they have extended medical help to communities affected by the oil spill.

Residents got coughs, colds, and headaches were among the chief complaints.

The DOH said that they have given assistance in the form of medicines, face masks, nebulizers, oxygen concentrators, and other health supplies.

The agency had also readied its toxicology experts to support local primary care providers.

“Meron din pong nahihilo, 16. Meron pong mga sumakit ang tiyan, merong nahirapan huminga, 10. Merong nagkaroon ng skin rashes, around seven. At meron pong lima na na-aggravate — dahil nga nainhale nila — na-aggravate ang kanilang asthma,” Vergeire said.

The DOH said that it is monitoring the situation and so far all of those who fell sick have recovered.