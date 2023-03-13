Teves camp denies owning guns in compound

The camp of Negros Oriental Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves has denied that the lawmaker owned the guns allegedly discovered in his compound.

Atty. Ferdinand Topacio, Teves’ lawyer, said in a forum that the lawmaker already surrendered the firearms that he owned after receiving a tip that there will be a house raid.

“Ngunit, as a precautionary measure isinurrender po namin yung mga firearms ni Congressman Teves sa proper authorities,” Topacio said.

“The latest was three days ago. Ako personal nag surrender nung tatlong firearms sa residence niya in Quezon City doon sa nearest precinct as provided for by the guidelines sa pag own and possess ng firearms,” he said.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) raided Teves’ home last Friday and discovered firearms, ammunition, and grenades. A caretaker was also arrested.

“Ikaw ba naman, hindi ka mang mang na tao, alam mo na re-raidin yung mga bahay mo, mag iiwan ka ba ng katakot takot na firearms and explosives? ‘Di ba?” Topacio said.

“We made sure na wala nang mga firearms doon. Sinurrender na nga namin kasi alam namin re-raidin kami na nangyari na nga,” he added.

The lawyer questioned the implementation of the search warrant and said that people in Teves’ home were asked to leave during the raid.

“Dalawang waves ang team. ‘Yung una dumating in full battle gear, napakarami, ha, naka long arms, pumasok, inexclude nila lahat ng occupants ng mga bahay na pawang mga babae… at isang abogado,” he said.

“Merong ebidensya na may dala-dala silang mga fully laden na mga bags, mga backpacks pagpasok. Hindi pa po ‘yun ‘yung search team,” Topacio added.