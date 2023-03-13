Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTA awards contract for Phase 4 of Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority has awarded the first contract amounting to AED 800 million for the Phase 4 of the Al Shindagha Corridor Improvement Project.

According to the director-general and chairman of RTA Mattar Al Tayer, the AED 5.3 billion project is eyed to cater the needs of urban growth along the corridor and maintain the smooth flow of traffic in busy areas.

The contract covers the extension of 4.8km along Sheikh Rashid Road, from the intersection with Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Street to the Falcon Interchange on Al Mina Road.

Further, it includes the construction of three bridges spanning 3.1km in total, capable of accommodating 19,400 vehicles per hour across all lanes.

Once completed, the Al Shindagha corridor will showcase 15 intersections spanning 13km in total.

Due to its huge scope, the project had been split into five phases. The corridor serves Deira and Bur Dubai in addition to nearby areas such as Deira Islands, Dubai Seafront, Dubai Maritime City and Port Rashid.

By 2030, it is projected to reduce travel time from 104 minutes to only 16 minutes.

