'Road to Cop28' to kick off on March 15; calls youth for climate action

Tricia Gajitos

Courtesy of: COP28 UAE

The first youth-led Cop28, ‘Road to Cop28’, is set to commence on Wednesday, March 15 at Expo City Dubai.

The event will mark a significant moment for the country’s youth to gather and raise awareness, and push for global climate action, together with all parties and stakeholders working towards the same goal for future generations.

Consisting of three programs, it will start with interactive workshops for young students ages 7 to 15 to understand and discuss climate change.

The afternoon program will include youth circles, debates, workshops, sustainability initiatives and performances hosted by organizations including the Federal Youth Authority and the Arab Youth Centre.

The evening program will be a platform for the UAE leadership to share their ambitions for Cop28 alongside youth climate advocates.

With more than 3,000 people expected to participate, including students, youth in national service, youth climate advocates, people of determination, senior citizens, and more, the event will revolve around four strategic pillars: participation, action, voice, and education.

Moreover, it will be attended by Cop28 leadership, senior government officials, and ambassadors to the UAE.

 

