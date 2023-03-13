Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Man arrested for offering ’sure enlistment’ to aspiring Coast Guards for P350,000

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 2 hours ago

Photo courtesy: PCG

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has apprehended an illegal recruiter in Baclaran, Parañaque City on March 10, 2023. Mr. Omar Sampang was arrested after a complaint was received by the Coast Guard Intelligence Force (CGIF) from a PCG applicant in December 2022. 

The applicant reported that Mr. Sampang was offering him a “sure enlistment” in the Coast Guard service for PHP 350,000.

After the applicant stated that the amount was too big for him to pay immediately, Mr. Sampang instructed him to pay an initial amount of PHP 50,000. Following the complaint, CGIF operatives conducted an investigation and coordinated with the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) to conduct an entrapment operation.

On March 10, 2023, the CGIF and PNP-CIDG operatives apprehended Mr. Sampang while he was receiving marked money from a CGIF agent posing as a PCG applicant. Currently, Mr. Sampang is under the custody of the PNP-CIDG for the booking process and filing of appropriate charges, including estafa and usurpation of authority.

The PCG urges aspiring applicants to remain vigilant and report illegal recruiters for immediate action. For nationwide recruitment updates, follow the PCG’s official Facebook page where latest announcements from the Coast Guard Human Resource Management Command (CGHRMC) are published.

