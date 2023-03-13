Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Japan thanks Philippine Coast Guard for rescue of Japanese crew members from distressed vessel

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Photo courtesy: Philippine Coast Guard

The Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) expressed its gratitude to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for rescuing five Japanese crew members from a distressed vessel off the coast of Oriental Mindoro.

The PCG quickly responded to the maritime incident on Saturday morning and successfully retrieved the crew members aboard MV Catriona. In a letter dated March 11, JCG Commandant Admiral Ishii Shohei thanked PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu for the “prompt and brave rescue operation” and praised the “professionalism and dedicated efforts” of the PCG team.

japan coast guard

The JCG official also acknowledged the coincidence of the Japanese government sending a disaster relief team to assist with the oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro, the same area where the JCG members were rescued.

Shohei said that “this kind of crossover effort by both agencies is true evidence of our longstanding friendship” and expressed confidence that the Japanese expert team will contribute to the PCG’s relief operation as well.

As of Sunday, the oil slick from the sunken MT Princess Empress has affected more than 137,000 people in nearby areas and has spread to at least 80% of the 34 marine protected areas in Oriental Mindoro.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Vhong Navarro Deniece Cornejo

Supreme Court junks rape, sexual harassment case vs Vhong Navarro

1 hour ago
CIDG ESTAFA

Man arrested for offering ’sure enlistment’ to aspiring Coast Guards for P350,000

2 hours ago
labatt8

Philippine key policymakers visit UAE to strengthen relations and discuss OFW welfare with Ambassador and MWO-Dubai

2 hours ago
tft website 12

Liza Soberano ‘hurt’ by Ogie Diaz’s remarks, accused ex-manager of tarnishing her name

3 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button