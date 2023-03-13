Japan thanks Philippine Coast Guard for rescue of Japanese crew members from distressed vessel

The Japanese Coast Guard (JCG) expressed its gratitude to the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) for rescuing five Japanese crew members from a distressed vessel off the coast of Oriental Mindoro.

The PCG quickly responded to the maritime incident on Saturday morning and successfully retrieved the crew members aboard MV Catriona. In a letter dated March 11, JCG Commandant Admiral Ishii Shohei thanked PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu for the “prompt and brave rescue operation” and praised the “professionalism and dedicated efforts” of the PCG team.

The JCG official also acknowledged the coincidence of the Japanese government sending a disaster relief team to assist with the oil spill incident in Oriental Mindoro, the same area where the JCG members were rescued.

Shohei said that “this kind of crossover effort by both agencies is true evidence of our longstanding friendship” and expressed confidence that the Japanese expert team will contribute to the PCG’s relief operation as well.

As of Sunday, the oil slick from the sunken MT Princess Empress has affected more than 137,000 people in nearby areas and has spread to at least 80% of the 34 marine protected areas in Oriental Mindoro.