Dubai visa video call service conducts successful first phase with more than 250,000 calls received

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai has announced the success of the “Video Call” service’s first phase, which was initiated early this year.

Launched on January 11, the service has received an overwhelming response with over 250,000 calls, addressing various requests related to financial services procedures, golden visas, humanitarian cases, legal advice, establishment services, naturalization matters, real estate investor procedures, entry permits, investigations, properties investors , residents and citizenship.

.@GDRFADUBAI has announced the results of the “Video Call” service’s first phase, which was launched on January 11. The service has received an overwhelming response with over 250,000 calls. https://t.co/mxgaxhnhtl pic.twitter.com/1XuLBfnAji — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 12, 2023

According to Brigadier General Hussein Ibrahim, Assistant Director General of the Institutional Support Sector, the “Video Call” service allowed individuals to complete transactions and submit documents remotely, eliminating the need to visit in person.

He added that the innovative service guarantees high efficiency while minimizing effort and time through direct visual communication with the employee in charge of updating data or providing any necessary information.

Further, Ibrahim noted that the video call service is primarily designed for completing transaction procedures, while customers can receive answers to their inquiries by contacting the Amer call center at the toll-free number 8005111, available 24/7.