BI arrests overstaying American who attacked delivery rider

The Bureau of Immigration apprehended an American national found to be overstaying in the Philippines and attacked a delivery ride in Cebu City.

Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco said the BI Intelligence Division said that they have arrested the 43 year-old American inside his hotel room in the city.

Tansingco said that the American’s visa expired last April 2022. The man was overstaying in the country for 11 months.

“He has no right to verbally and physically abuse a Filipino. His actions show that he is abusing the hospitality of our country. He should be deported for being an undesirable alien,” Tansingco said in a statement.

Tansingco said that the American will be perpetually banned from entering the country ans would be included in the BI’s blacklist.