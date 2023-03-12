Rockwell streamlines tips, reasons to invest in property this 2023

In another episode of TFT: Usapang OFW held today, The Filipino Times General Manager and Chief Operating Officer Vince Ang, together with Rockwell Land Corporation Assistant Vice President and Project Director Mika Bautista-Naguiat highlighted the reasons why is it best to invest in property in the Philippines.

The discussion opened with the question on what overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) can do with their hard-earned money. It can be for purchasing the latest smartphone which will cost around AED 700, for monthly online shopping which will cost around AED 500, for monthly dinners and drinks which will cost around AED 650, for an overnight staycation at a 4-star hotel which will cost around AED 750, or owning a piece of land which only average around AED 790.

Compared to purchasing material goods and dining experiences, investing in property can make your AED 790 grow in five years.

Naguiat showed the advantages of a real estate investment such as guaranteed capital appreciation of 8 to 10 percent per annum, rental yield of 4 to 10 percent, and more exponential growth.

With the Rockwell promise, Naguiat said residents and tenants will definitely feel safe and secured as they prioritize safety with their access cards and security guards; after sales as they provide end to end services with their in-house property management and leasing teams; 100% backup power that can withstand any brownouts; and their Covid-19 response.

“We consider our tenants and residents as family of course,” said Naguiat as she presented the Rockwell promise.

Rockwell offers a wide range of properties in the Philippines particularly in Metro Manila, Pampanga, Laguna, Batangas, Cebu, and Bacolod.

For as low as P12,000 (AED 796) monthly, you can own a Rockwell unit which all have convenient access to major thoroughways, transportation points, and commercial spaces and establishments.

Aside from Rockwell’s reputation for quality and safety, they also offer amenities that fit each distinct location and cater to each wants and needs.

“I think it’s the hassle-free service that you will get, and they are right there,” said Naguiat.

Moreover, she underscored that the best time to invest is now, given worthwhile investment options, leasability, guaranteed capital appreciation, and increased purchasing power.

Rockwell is a Gold Sponsor of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition this coming May 12-13, 2023 at Radisson Blu, Deira Creek, Dubai, UAE.

Want to experience the 100% elevated lifestyle and invest with an exclusively high-end developer? OFWs in the UAE can now check out Rockwell Land’s expansive real estate portfolio through their comprehensive website at: www.e-rockwell.com/international and know more.