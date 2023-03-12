Latest Report highlights sustainable ops as Expo City Dubai gears up to host Cop28

Expo City Dubai builds on its successes and harnesses its forward-thinking approach as recent report revealed innovative sustainability techniques deployed at the international event.

The latest Dubai Sustainability Report, developed with reference to the Global Reporting Initiative Standards, highlighted the systems that have been pioneered by Expo 2020 for sustainable site operations, as well as approaches that will be deployed and optimized further, as it gears up to host the Cop28 climate conference.

Expo 2020 Dubai Sustainability Report highlights the systems that have been pioneered by Expo 2020 for sustainable site operations approaches that will be deployed & optimised further as @ExpoCityDubai gears up to host @COP28_UAE Conference with @UNFCCC from 30 Nov to 12 Dec 2023 pic.twitter.com/rdhSB02zXW — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2023

Among the highlights were the implementation of a carbon management program, where Expo 2020 Dubai also developed a Greenhouse Gas emission inventory; reducing food waste with the pilot Expo 2020 Dubai Food Rescue Program which served more than 93,000 meals to those in need; and promoting a circular economy by including the ‘RISE Guidelines for Sustainable Operations’.

Expo City Dubai maintains sustainability in all programs, guidelines and plans, factored into its hosting of Cop28, as well as its growth strategy and carbon neutrality aspirations.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Cop28 will be held at the Expo City Dubai and will run from November 30 to December 12 this year.