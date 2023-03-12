Fire hits large part of Baguio City Public Market

Fire razed parts of the Baguio City Public Market on Saturday night, according to the city public information office.

In a report released today, it was revealed that the fire began in Block 4 extension area at around 11:00pm PH time (7:00pm UAE Time), with initial cost of damages estimating to over P24 million.

Authorities declared fire out at 04:38am PH time (12:38am UAE Time). The public market has resumed its operations except for Block 4, Block 3, and the caldero section where the fire hit.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development Office and the City Social Welfare and Development Office has started early today its distribution of assistance to affected market vendors.