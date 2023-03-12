Carlos Yulo bags parallel bars gold in Baku

Two-time world champion Carlos Yulo has bagged the gold medal in parallel bars at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday.

With a score of 15.400 from 8.900 in execution and 6.5 in degree of difficulty, Yulo executed his routine flawlessly, raising his bar in the series to two mints, one silver and a bronze.

He defeated Illia Kovtun of Ukraine, who dominated the apparatus in the first two legs of the series, settling with 15.366 points for the silver medal. On the other hand, France’s Cameron-Lie Bernard snatched the bronze with a 14.600.

Other qualifiers include Israel’s Andrey Medvedev (14.700), Romania’s Gabriel Burtanete(14.699), Italy’s Nicola Bartolini (14.399), Croatia’s Aurel Benovic (14.399), Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.333) and Hong Kong’s Shek Wai Hung (14,183).

Further, Yulo expressed hope to sweep more gold medals after qualifying in the rings final in a fifth-place performance in Thursday’s qualifications.