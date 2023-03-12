Latest NewsNewsSportsTFT News

Carlos Yulo bags parallel bars gold in Baku

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Two-time world champion Carlos Yulo has bagged the gold medal in parallel bars at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup series in Baku, Azerbaijan on Saturday.

With a score of 15.400 from 8.900 in execution and 6.5 in degree of difficulty, Yulo executed his routine flawlessly, raising his bar in the series to two mints, one silver and a bronze.

He defeated Illia Kovtun of Ukraine, who dominated the apparatus in the first two legs of the series, settling with 15.366 points for the silver medal. On the other hand, France’s Cameron-Lie Bernard snatched the bronze with a 14.600.

Other qualifiers include Israel’s Andrey Medvedev (14.700), Romania’s Gabriel Burtanete(14.699), Italy’s Nicola Bartolini (14.399), Croatia’s Aurel Benovic (14.399), Great Britain’s Harry Hepworth (14.333) and Hong Kong’s Shek Wai Hung (14,183).

Further, Yulo expressed hope to sweep more gold medals after qualifying in the rings final in a fifth-place performance in Thursday’s qualifications.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a former TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network in the Philippines where she covered news stories both nationally and globally for their worldwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and online programs such as World News and Newsforce. She was also a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld where she covered Congress. Tricia is passionate in reporting and inspiring people by featuring real-life experiences and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

tft website 10

YG Entertainment closes application for Manila audition

49 mins ago
un summit

PH pushes digital media literacy campaign vs fake news

3 hours ago
baguio market

Fire hits large part of Baguio City Public Market

3 hours ago
expo 2020

Latest Report highlights sustainable ops as Expo City Dubai gears up to host Cop28

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button