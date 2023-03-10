Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Tough Mudder Ras Al Khaimah announces 48-hour Flash Sale on all participant entries to mark 1 week to go countdown

Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority (RAKTDA) and Tough Mudder – the world-renowned obstacle course challenge – have announced a 10 per cent discount on entry fees for the upcoming Tough Mudder event in RAK Properties Mina Al Arab. Due to high demand, event organisers have added new time slots to accommodate more participants. The new incentive, applicable across all race categories, is available for 48 hours only, starting from 12:01am on March 11 until 11:59pm on March 12 to celebrate the 1-week countdown to the March 18 event.

Tough Mudder Ras Al Khaimah will take place on Saturday 18 March on an exhilarating course within Ras Al Khaimah’s Mina Al Arab, where participants from across the UAE and beyond will come together on a life-changing adventure and face the ultimate challenge of physical strength, stamina and mental grit.

For UAE residents and visitors keen to participate in a line-up of nail biting and exciting obstacles, there is no better opportunity than Tough Mudder Ras Al Khaimah. The 2023 edition will include a 10k course open for those age 14 and above with more 20 obstacles and a 5k course open to over 13’s with 13 obstacles. Mini Mudder will challenge children ages 6-12 with a fun and engaging 1.5k obstacle mud run on a newly designed course.

The discounted competition entry aims to encourage residents of the UAE and beyond to participate in a world-class event right here on their doorsteps. For more information and to sign up to participate, visit www.toughmudderarabia.com/events/rasalkhaimah and enter code FLASH10 to avail discount.

Participants will be able to enjoy live music and good food in the Mudder Village at the event, with additional activities and activations from partners Fitness First and Optimum Nutrition.

