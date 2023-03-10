RLC Residences offers ‘elevated lifestyle’ with its premium Le Pont Residences

A landmark project that connects future residents to life’s best with beautiful design and prime facilities has been recently launched by one of the Philippines’ trusted and leading real estate developers, RLC Residences.

Envisioned after the RLC Residences manifesto “Raise, Live, Connect,” it is aimed to elevate future homeowners’ lifestyles with premium living spaces that enable them to lead exceptional sophisticated lives.

Derived from the French word for “the bridge,” Le Pont Residences is the first premium high-rise development by RLC Residences, designed to help future residents connect to a life of opportunities, comforts, and conveniences.

Formed by top designers, each unit is furnished with premium materials like glass, engineered wood, and intelligent fixtures that foster a seamless and dynamic live-work-play lifestyle.

Moreover, choice facilities include an infinity pool, fitness gym and spaces for other athletic pursuits, private function rooms, a private theater, a pet park, and a work lounge.

The 31-hectare mixed-use estate straddles Pasig and Quezon City and is conveniently linked to the rest of Metro Manila, enabling residents to show up where it matters and seize important moments.

Discover your best investment options at this prime residential property at the intersection of comfort, convenience, and accessibility. What are you waiting for? Book a consultation through rlcresidences.com and their property specialists would be more than glad to assist while your best life awaits at Le Pont Residences.