Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

RLC Residences offers ‘elevated lifestyle’ with its premium Le Pont Residences

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago

Courtesy of: RLC Residences

A landmark project that connects future residents to life’s best with beautiful design and prime facilities has been recently launched by one of the Philippines’ trusted and leading real estate developers, RLC Residences.

Envisioned after the RLC Residences manifesto “Raise, Live, Connect,” it is aimed to elevate future homeowners’ lifestyles with premium living spaces that enable them to lead exceptional sophisticated lives.

Derived from the French word for “the bridge,” Le Pont Residences is the first premium high-rise development by RLC Residences, designed to help future residents connect to a life of opportunities, comforts, and conveniences.

Formed by top designers, each unit is furnished with premium materials like glass, engineered wood, and intelligent fixtures that foster a seamless and dynamic live-work-play lifestyle.

Moreover, choice facilities include an infinity pool, fitness gym and spaces for other athletic pursuits, private function rooms, a private theater, a pet park, and a work lounge.

The 31-hectare mixed-use estate straddles Pasig and Quezon City and is conveniently linked to the rest of Metro Manila, enabling residents to show up where it matters and seize important moments.

Discover your best investment options at this prime residential property at the intersection of comfort, convenience, and accessibility. What are you waiting for? Book a consultation through rlcresidences.com and their property specialists would be more than glad to assist while your best life awaits at Le Pont Residences.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T163034.183

4 kids of OFW stabbed to death by live-in partner

6 hours ago
liza ogie 1

Ogie Diaz says Liza’s team claim on missed Spider-Man audition made her look cheap

6 hours ago
kate 3

Filipina-Emirati brings women in the spotlight with her passion for fashion

6 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T150412.241

Filipino and Lebanese Mahzooz winners share their stories of positive change made possible by their winnings

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button