Make your dream home a reality with Avida Land’s Move-In Ready Homes and Exclusive Deals

For many Filipinos, having a home that they can call their own is a dream come true. And with Avida Land’s extensive portfolio, owning a home is more attainable than ever before.

Avida Land is the mid-income market residential brand of Ayala Land, the Philippines’ leading developer of sustainable estates offering a diverse mix of properties such as residential, retail, office, hotels, and leisure developments that support local economic growth and nation-building.

Among its investment portfolio, Avida offers ready-for-occupancy (RFO) properties that are the perfect choice for home seekers who wants to move in immediately and experience the life they have always dreamed of.

Living in Ready-For-Occupancy (RFO) Properties

It is all about living the life now since move-in properties are fully constructed and ready for turnover. These are homes that you can always go back to with your family.

At the end of the day, having a home that is ready to fulfill your needs and aspirations, and offer a life without worries is the promise of Avida’s sure, secure, and sensible properties, so you could spend more time on what matters most, and build memories that last.

“By moving to a ready community, you can immediately experience the benefits of your investment with all properties fully constructed with standard unit provisions. From the sensible amenities to the modern living conveniences it offers, a ready community allows you to live the lifestyle you aspire and discover endless possibilities where you can thrive,” says Tess A. Tatco, AVP for Corporate Marketing.

Finally, purchasing an RFO unit from Avida has the assurance of a sustainable lifestyle, as their homes are built in master planned communities that prioritize green spaces and sensible amenities where you can relax and live a life worth living. The strategic and accessible locations of each development further guarantee its homeowners that it is a smart and value-for-money investment.

Available in Key Locations

For over 32 years, Avida has been continuously fulfilling its mission of making value-for-money dream communities a reality for middle-income Filipinos. Its growing portfolio of 101 projects in 34 provincial cities and municipalities made Avida a leader in the industry that continues to enrich lives with a lifestyle that inspires endless possibilities.

Home seekers have an array of choice whether they opt to choose a ready-for-occupancy (RFO) unit or a pre-selling one. For RFO options, there is Avida Towers Altura in Alabang, Avida Towers Sucat in Parañaque, and Avida Towers Riala in Cebu. For pre-selling options, there is Centralis Towers in Pasay Manila, and Avida Towers Makati Southpoint, and house and lot developments in Nuvali Laguna and Alviera in Pampanga.

Exclusive Offers

With exclusive deals ready for overseas buyers, all aspiring homeowners in Dubai can take advantage of the exclusive offers, flexible payment terms, and they can enjoy up to PHP 2 million savings (equivalent to AED 132,926) on various Avida projects this March and April 2023.

Never miss this opportunity and start living your dream home today! Be part of an exclusive preview of Avida Land’s developments in Dubai, and let Avida help you make a valuable investment for you and your family.

For more information on Avida Land, visit their website www.avidaland.com, like and follow @AvidaLandPH on Facebook and Instagram, and @avidaofficial on YouTube.