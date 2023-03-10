Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Gun ban imposed in Negros Oriental after killing of governor

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago

File Photo

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office announced the implementation of a gun ban in the province after the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“All permit to carry firearm outside residence (PTCFOR) are hereby suspended in Negros Oriental until further notice,” the police said in a Facebook post.

“Only the members of the PNP, AFP, and other law enforcement agencies who are performing official duties and in agency-prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms,” it added.

Degamo and five others were killed after a group of around 13 gunmen trooped to the house of Degamo on March 4.

The death toll increased to 9 as of Monday.

Murder and frustrated charges have been filed against four arrested suspects identifief as Joric Garido Labrador, Joven Calibjo Javier, Benjie Rodriguez, Osmundo Rojas Rivero, and 12 John Does before the Tanjay City Regional Trial Court.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report7 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T140209.998

RTA distributes cash prizes, gifts to riders to raise awareness on road safety

6 mins ago
TFT NEWS amaia

A strong future awaits in Cebu with Amaia Steps Mandaue

28 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T132047.224

Get your favorite Asian groceries delivered straight to your doorstep with WEMART

46 mins ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T130154.369

Ayala Land Executive Vice President Meean Dy leads high delegation visit to the UAE, celebrates 10th year in Dubai

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button