Gun ban imposed in Negros Oriental after killing of governor

The Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office announced the implementation of a gun ban in the province after the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“All permit to carry firearm outside residence (PTCFOR) are hereby suspended in Negros Oriental until further notice,” the police said in a Facebook post.

“Only the members of the PNP, AFP, and other law enforcement agencies who are performing official duties and in agency-prescribed uniforms will be allowed to carry firearms,” it added.

Degamo and five others were killed after a group of around 13 gunmen trooped to the house of Degamo on March 4.

The death toll increased to 9 as of Monday.

Murder and frustrated charges have been filed against four arrested suspects identifief as Joric Garido Labrador, Joven Calibjo Javier, Benjie Rodriguez, Osmundo Rojas Rivero, and 12 John Does before the Tanjay City Regional Trial Court.