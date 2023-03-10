DMW-UP-PGH’s OFW Hospital in Pampanga serves over 11,000 patients in less than a year, delivers two babies

More than 11,000 patients, including two newborns, have received medical care at the OFW Hospital in Pampanga since it opened its doors to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in May last year, according to Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople.

The hospital, which has a 102-bed capacity, has performed 15 minor surgeries and has its own pharmacy. The DMW recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital to operate and manage the facility, which is classified as a secondary level medical facility.

The vision of the hospital is to be the “center of excellence” for the healthcare needs of Filipino overseas workers and their dependents and the best workplace for healthcare professionals.

Future plans include the acquisition of an MRI and digital mammography, establishment of a hemodialysis unit, and expanded cardiology services.