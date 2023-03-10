Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DMW-UP-PGH’s OFW Hospital in Pampanga serves over 11,000 patients in less than a year, delivers two babies

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago

Photo credit: PTV News

More than 11,000 patients, including two newborns, have received medical care at the OFW Hospital in Pampanga since it opened its doors to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in May last year, according to Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople.

The hospital, which has a 102-bed capacity, has performed 15 minor surgeries and has its own pharmacy. The DMW recently signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital to operate and manage the facility, which is classified as a secondary level medical facility.

The vision of the hospital is to be the “center of excellence” for the healthcare needs of Filipino overseas workers and their dependents and the best workplace for healthcare professionals.

Future plans include the acquisition of an MRI and digital mammography, establishment of a hemodialysis unit, and expanded cardiology services.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 5 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

WhatsApp Image 2023 03 10 at 11.08.00 AM

Tough Mudder Ras Al Khaimah announces 48-hour Flash Sale on all participant entries to mark 1 week to go countdown

4 hours ago
TFT NEWS AVIDA

Make your dream home a reality with Avida Land’s Move-In Ready Homes and Exclusive Deals

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 10T163034.183

4 kids of OFW stabbed to death by live-in partner

11 hours ago
liza ogie 1

Ogie Diaz says Liza’s team claim on missed Spider-Man audition made her look cheap

12 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button