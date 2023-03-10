Latest NewsNewsTFT News

A strong future awaits in Cebu with Amaia Steps Mandaue

Justin Aguilar

Amaia Steps Mandaue is the first mid-rise residential condo development of Amaia Land Corp. in the Queen City of the South, Cebu. It is located at Plaridel St. cor. U.N. Avenue, Brgy. Alang-Alang, Mandaue City, Cebu. The project is set against the backdrop of a highly urbanized metropolitan where residents are provided with utmost convenience. Everything the residents will need are on deck through the property’s support retail options.

There are many activities available around here; go for a dip at our swimming pool with loved ones, practice your skills at basketball court under sunny skies or enjoy some quality time outdoors as you lounge about in our lovely central courtyard. Plus, do not forget that clubhouse – make sure not skip out any chance to celebrate life’s glorious journey with family and friends alike! And no need have leave home without indulging yourself: get cozy over coffee from the cafe nearby before grabbing something a meal from nearby restaurant. Convenience shopping just within easy reach too – join us now and relish it all today! You can choose studio, deluxe or a premier unit, depending on your need.

Situated in the bustling province of Cebu, Mandaue City stands as one of two highly urbanized cities; alongside neighbor Cebu City. Home to over 10,000 commercial and industrial locators and considered ‘the little rich city’ of the Philippines – this premier waterfront development is soon-to-rise with Global City Mactan Channel: a 101-hectare lifestyle community complete with business district primed for growth away from existing major metropolitan areas.

Cebu City is a vibrant and exciting place to live, befitting its nickname as the ‘Queen of the South.’ With educational institutions such as St. Louis College – Cebu and University of Visayas among others, there are countless opportunities for academic advancement in this captivating city. The prospects for growth here are inspiring; it’s no wonder that many choose to call it home!

Ayala Land International Sales is having a series of events this coming March 17-19, 7pm at Swissotel Al Ghurair and March 24-26, 7pm at Grand Millennium Al Wahda.  Reserve your seat now for Ayala Land’s roadshow in Dubai: bit.ly/MarchUAEOnline, and Abu Dhabi: bit.ly/AbuDhabiOnline See you there!

