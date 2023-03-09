Unemployment rate hikes to 4.8% in January

The unemployment rate in January this year climbed up to 4.8 percent from 4.3 percent the previous month.

In a report from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) released today, there were 2.37 million Filipinos aged 15 years old and above who did not have jobs during the month.

According to PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa, the higher unemployment rate at onset of the year is expected due to the increase of holiday-related jobs during the fourth quarter of the year.

PSA data showed there is a rise of 150,000 in the number of unemployed Filipinos between December 2022 and January 2023. Unemployment number in December last year settled at 2.22 million.

Labor force participation rate in January this year stood at 64.5 percent or 49.72 million Filipinos in the labor force. Of the population in the labor force, 47.35 million or 95.2 percent have jobs in January.

Moreover, underemployment rate increased to 14.1 percent in the same month.

Mapa said the country’s job market has been improving and has already gotten back to pre-pandemic level since the middle of 2022.

He added that with the ongoing trend, the unemployment rate is expected to remain between 4 to 5 percent this year.