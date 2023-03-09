No survivors from Cessna plane crash in Isabela

Isabela authorities reported that there were no survivors on the missing Cessna plane that crashed in Isabela.

The Isabela Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said rescuers found the Cessna 206 north of Barangay Ditarum in Divilacan town.

The aircraft went missing on January 24. PDRRMO chief Constante Foronda said that responders are now in the process of retrieving the bodies.

Foronda said the relatives of all six passengers were notified before the press briefing.

Local authorities said that the retrieval operations may last up to three days. They also described that the the aircraft was ripped apart, its pieces scattered around the mountain slope.

Cessna C206 plane RPC 1174 took off from Cauayan Airport in Isabela at 2:15PM on January 24. The plane was bound to the town of Maconacon.

Six people were onboard the flight including one pilot and five passengers.

The pilot last communicated with air traffic controllers at around 2:19 p.m. in Naguilian.

Isabela authorities said that the weather was clear when the plane left Cauayan Airport but the winds around Sierra Madre were turbulent.

A total of 452 ground search personnel are designated for the operations as of last February.