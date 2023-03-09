Latest NewsNewsTFT News

NAIA to provide enhanced training to screeners amid reports of theft

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is set to provide prolonged and improved training to its screening personnel in response to recent reports of theft and security breach.

Office for Transportation Security (OTS) administrator Ma. O Aplasca said that the screening personnel are currently undergoing 10-day training and three months of on-the-job (OJT) training, but an enhanced and longer training program will soon be implemented.

“We are looking at providing them with an enhanced and longer training. This will include character building, leadership, among others,” said Aplasca.

He added that the Department of Tourism (DOT) has committed to helping with the training provision, particularly in customer relations to ensure that visitors are greeted properly.

Earlier this year, a female screening officer at NAIA was criticized after a video of her patting down members of K-pop group N-Hypen went viral.

‘Unprofessional’: Fans express dismay over video of female security patting down ENHYPEN members; NAIA investigation on going

This incident has further highlighted the need for enhanced training and better conduct among screening personnel.

Additionally, reports of theft at NAIA have been on the rise, prompting discussions on possible resolutions.

Read more: House to monitor transport, airport security officials amid NAIA theft incidents

House Speaker Martin Romualdez recommended the dismissal of all OTS personnel, but Aplasca said that such action is unlikely as not all personnel have done wrong.

Instead, NAIA is considering options such as the absorption of OTS screeners by the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) or offering higher position vacancies for OTS personnel to increase their income.

“We will revisit their records, will retain the good ones,” said Aplasca, emphasizing the need for drastic measures to address the issues. Speaker Romualdez has expressed his support and concern, even offering to help in the purchase of body cameras to improve security measures.

