House panel approves 20% discount for indigent job seekers

The House Committee on Poverty Alleviation has approved a measure granting a 20 percent discount on fees for pre-employment documents of indigent job seekers.

Under the draft committee report and substitute bill for House Bills 367, 2533, 3048, 3533, 3604, 4762, 4828, 5553 & 5792, renamed as the Kabalikat sa Hanapbuhay Act, the 20% discount covers fees for the following:

– barangay clearance
– National Bureau of Investigation clearance
– Philippine National Police clearance
– medical certificates from government hospitals and medical facilities accredited by the Department of Health
– Philippine Statistics Authority certificates of birth and marriage
– Technical Education and Skills Development Authority national certificate and certificate of competency
– Civil Service Commission certificate of eligibility
– other government-issued documentary requirements that may be required by employers from indigent job seekers as determined by the Inter-Agency Coordinating and Monitoring Committee

According to the bill, fees and charges for tax identification number, transcript of records, transfer credentials and authenticated copy of diplomas and certificates of good moral character from state and local universities and colleges of the indigent job seeker shall be waived.

Moreover, the indigent job seeker may avail of the privileges of waived or discounted fees only once every six months from each government agency.

The bill will be transmitted to the House Committee on Rules and is eyed to be endorsed for second reading at the plenary next week.

