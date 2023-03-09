DMW takeover of assistance to Nationals program to start in June

Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos5 hours ago

As part of its mandate to protect and promote the welfare of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to take over the Assistance to Nationals (ATN) program currently being run by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) beginning this June.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said the transition initially set for this month, has been deferred for a few months to give time for proper training and thorough review of sensitive cases.

The turnover includes the transfer of legal assistance funds from DFA to DMW, while ensuring continuous service to all OFWs worldwide.

As a result of the handover of the functions to the DMW, it is expected that the number of ATN cases may increase. With this, Ople reassured that the department is studying ways to improve support staff and prepare for any challenges that may be encountered.

The ATN program covers several assistance to Filipino nationals which include providing temporary travel documents, supporting social welfare and medical-related cases, as well as criminal and immigration-related issues, finding missing Filipinos, and helping those facing court cases.

