Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Start building your dream home for as low as 650 dirhams with Rockwell Land

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago

Are you looking for smart property investment options in the Philippines? Join Rockwell Land’s upcoming webinar with host Vince Ang, the General Manager and COO of The Filipino Times, and speaker Mika Bautista-Naguiat, Project Director and Sales Head of The Arton by Rockwell.

The webinar will take place at 2:00pm UAE time and 6:00pm Philippine time and will focus on the investment opportunities that can be covered by the 650 dirhams monthly savings of OFWs.

Discover the top benefits OFWs can get from a home worth AED 650/month with Rockwell. With a tight security system, extensive sales service, 100% continuous power generation, and strategic locations, Rockwell offers an ideal investment decision starting from only AED 650.

Over the years, Rockwell Land has expanded its portfolio of properties for sale and rent in Makati and other major cities in the Philippines, resulting in increasingly diverse communities.

Rockwell’s properties are strategically located within and beyond Metro Manila, providing homebuyers and residents with easy access to urban conveniences. The exceptional exclusivity, innovation, and quality of Rockwell’s developments have attracted residents from all over the globe who aspire to experience the distinctive Rockwell lifestyle.

They now have properties in more than 12 cities in the country and more than 28 self-sustaining communities and residential projects.

Take advantage of this opportunity to learn from the experts and make an informed decision about your property investments in the Philippines.

Register for the webinar now at https://filipinotimes.net/rockwell-12-march-2023/ and secure your spot.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 10 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is a former TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News in the Philippines where she covered news stories at Northern Luzon for their nationwide audience. Her news reports were featured in their TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila and DZMM Teleradyo. She moved to Dubai three years ago and served as an online host, Brand and Marketing Manager and Communications Executive before finding her way back to her passion which is writing stories that matters. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T174833.688

Pedestrians risk their lives by crossing the road from undesignated places in Abu Dhabi

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T171242.580

Liza Soberano’s management claims she was offered to audition in Spider-Man film

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 03 08T164859.850

B.A.P.’s MAMA award found in a Philippine ukay-ukay

13 hours ago
abu dhabi airport terminal 1 7220 1024x640 1

Abu Dhabi Airport named ‘Best Airport at Arrivals Globally’

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button