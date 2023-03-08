PICPA Dubai to Hold the ACTion Summit on March 11

In line with the new Federal UAE Corporate Tax Law, which is effective from the financial years beginning on or after June 2023, the Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants Dubai Chapter (PICPA Dubai) will be conducting another compliance summit focusing on updates on accounting, compliance and taxation for its members.

The event is scheduled for 11th March (Saturday) at 8.30am at Radisson Blu Dubai Canal, Business Bay. It will be moderated by PICPA Dubai, led by Chairman Mr. Lyndon Magsino and the Executive Team (President Aimberly De Viana, Senior Vice President Ammel Izon and Vice President Randy Ayson). This event will be free for all active members of PICPA, including their executive colleagues.

The purpose of the ACTion summit is to give its members important updates on the topics of UAE Corporate Income Tax, Intergroup Transactions, Corporate Secretarial Services and Compliance, VAT Compliances, FTA Tax Audit and Internal Audits.

The speakers, vastly experienced in their respective areas, include Mr. Manoj Pandey, COO MBG Abu Dhabi & Senior Partner – Direct Tax, Ms. Komal Grover, Executive Director – Direct Tax, Mr. Piyush Pandey, Senior Partner – Legal Services, Mr. Deepak Variyam, Director – Indirect Tax and Mr. Subodh Narang, Associate Director – Risk Advisory. They are representatives from MBG Corporate Services – a professional services firm providing consulting and advisory services on areas such as tax, audit, legal, business set up, technology, risk, Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A).

Not only are these areas key to successfully running a business but also the speakers have played a major role in helping local and multinational companies as well as family business houses and government entities conduct Corporate Tax impact analyses prior to the enforcement of the CT regime. They have helped these businesses identify and resolve critical issues related to tax and legal aspects.

This upcoming event will not be possible without the major support coming from Mayur Batra, Sachin J, Cathy Carnio and Jennifer Caraga.

PICPA Dubai also held its first round of Financial and Tax Summit last January and this second session will highlight more updates on accounting and taxation and will be beneficial for all businesses.

Please contact PICPA Dubai and register your membership to attend this event for free!

Membership registration: https://picpadubai.org/memberships/

Event registration: https://picpadubai.org/…/picpa-business-breakfast-with…/